COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin teams fall at home

Virginia State 69, Claflin (W) 64

Claflin shot just 5-of-22 from behind the three-point line and gave up a fourth-quarter lead as Virginia State defeated the Lady Panthers 69-64 Monday in Orangeburg.

Virginia State trailed 52-50 going into the fourth quarter but outscored Claflin 19-12 in the final period to send the Lady Panthers to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in CIAA play.

Janell Horton led Claflin with 14 point while Lauren Scott add 12 points. Janelle Sample and Destiny Coleman each scored nine points off the bench.

Virginia State was led by Kalyn Ervin who had a game-high 23 points including five of VSU’s 11 made three-pointers. J’Aunna Robinson added 17 points.

Claflin will return to the court Jan. 5 on the road at Virginia Union.

Virginia State 74, Claflin (M) 68

Virginia State handed Claflin its first loss, defeating the Panthers 74-68 Monday in Orangeburg.

VSU built a nine-point halftime lead, and was able to hold on in the second half dropping Claflin to 9-1 on the season and 2-1 in CIAA play.

Jailen Williams and Shamarie McLeod each had 16 points to lead Claflin while Shyim Cunningham and DaiJohn Stewart each added 11 points off the bench.

Terrence Hunter-Whitfield led VSU with 22 points while Francis Fitzgerald recorded a double-double scoring 16 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.

Claflin will travel to face Clayton State Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.