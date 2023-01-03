COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin men #24 in poll

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- As the Claflin Panthers continue a terrific start to the season, the team is beginning to gain attention on a national level.

For the second week in a row, the Panthers earned a spot in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Top 25 Coaches Poll. After breaking into the poll last week, the team moved up to #24 Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers improved to 10-1 overall when the team took a an 85-84 overtime road win Saturday over the Clayton State Lakers.

The Panthers feature seven players averaging at least eight points per game with the junior guard duo of Bryson Dennis and Jailen Williams leading the way. Dennis is leading the Panthers with 14.3 points per game.

However, as he has been hampered by injury, Williams has stepped in to keep things going well for the Panthers. Williams is averaging 11.7 points per game and he was recently named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Food Lion Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The Panthers will get their biggest test of the season when they return to the court Thursday in Richmond, Virginia, to take on the #19 Virginia Union Panthers in the first of a three-game CIAA Northern Division road trip.