COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin ends Virginia Union streak

The top four teams in CIAA basketball matched up in Virginia on Thursday night and two teams stood above the others.

HBCUgameday.com reports that Claflin University went into Richmond and ended Virginia Union’s 28-game home win streak.

Claflin, the no. 24 team in the NABC top 25 poll, beat No. 19 Virginia Union 63-58 to improve to 10-1 overall, 3-1 in CIAA play. While stats were not available for the game early Friday, HBCUgameday.com reported that Claflin ended a home-winning streak at Barco-Stevens Hall that extended back to November 2019.

In Ettrick, Va., Virginia State beat Winston-Salem State 65-52 in a matchup that it never trailed in and was never really threatened in after the opening minutes.

The CIAA North-South crossover continues on Saturday with Claflin playing at Bowie State.

Florida State 93, Clemson (W) 62

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Ta’Niya Latson finished with 31 to lead Florida State by Clemson 93-62 on Thursday evening.

The win moves the Seminoles to 15-2 (4-0 ACC) on the season, while the loss drops the Tigers to 11-5 (2-2 ACC).

Clemson was led by Daisha Bradford, Amari Robinson and Ruby Whitehorn on the night with 13 points each, while Bradford also added eight rebounds and six assists and Robinson pulled down nine boards. Eno Inyang finished the night with her first-career double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers return to the court on Sunday, welcoming Syracuse to Littlejohn Coliseum for a 2:00 p.m. matchup.