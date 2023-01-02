COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Carolina women still No. 1 in poll

Claflin 85, Clayton State 84

MORROW, Ga, -- Claflin defeated Clayton 85-84 in overtime on Saturday.

Claflin improved to 10-1. Clayton State fell to 2-9.

Claflin plays Thursday at Virginia Union at 7:30 p.m.

Furman 71, SC State (W) 51

Furman defeated SC State Sunday in Greenville, 71-51.

Lovely Sonnier led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points. Nicole Gwynn had 14.

Furman improved to 8-7. SC State fell to 1-14.

SC State plays Saturday at 2 p.m. at Coppin State.

Clemson (W) 60, Wake Forest 59

CLEMSON -- Hannah Hank blocked an attempted put-back at the buzzer and Clemson held on against Wake Forest, 60-59, on Sunday afternoon inside Littlejohn Coliseum. The win moves the Tigers to 11-4 (2-1 ACC) on the year, while the loss drops the Demon Deacons to 10-5 (1-3 ACC).

Purdue No. 1; Charleston in poll

Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years.

The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week. They received all but one first-place vote from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas each moved up a spot, and No. 4 UConn dropped two spots after losing to Xavier. Arizona rounded out the top five.

Charleston put together a solid first season under Pat Kelsey a year ago, winning 17 games. The Cougars almost have matched that already this season to enter the AP Top 25 for the first time since a one-week stint at No. 25 in 2002-03.

Charleston (14-1, 2-0 CAA) lost to then-No. 1 North Carolina in its second game and has since reeled off 13 straight wins. The Cougars outlasted Colonial Athletic Association preseason favorite Towson 76-74 in overtime on Saturday.

Gamecocks No. 1 in women's poll

South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll.

Stanford, Ohio State, Notre Dame and UConn rounded out the top five. Indiana lost last week and dropped to No. 6, leaving South Carolina, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Utah and 24th-ranked St. John's as the only undefeated teams left.

Utah is in the top 10 for the first time ever. Duke entered the poll at No. 19 while Arkansas fell out.