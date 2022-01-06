COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Carolina tops LSU; SCSU women's games postponed

SC State women games postponed

The South Carolina State-Coppin State Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. has been postponed, as has Monday's SCSU women's 5:30 home game vs. Coppin State.

Claflin (W) 58, Virginia Union 46

The Claflin Lady Panthers opened 2022 play Thursday night with a 58-46 win over Virginia Union.

Breanna Price was named the Nissan Player of the Game with a double-double 22 points and 11 rebounds.

South Carolina (W) 66, LSU 60

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and top-ranked South Carolina beat No. 13 LSU 66-60 on Thursday night, ending the Tigers' 13-game winning streak.

Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Destanni Henderson had 16 for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who have won two straight since losing in overtime at Missouri in their SEC opener.

South Carolina trailed by six points at halftime but built a seven-point lead with 5:21 left. LSU (14-1, 2-1) twice got within three points but could not get closer.

Khayla Porter scored 22 points for the Tigers and Alexis Morris added 14.

Jailin Cherry's jumper with 13.2 seconds left got LSU within 64-60, but one last offensive rebound by Boston off a missed free throw helped South Carolina close out a game in which it dominated the boards 48-24.

LSU came out of the gate sizzling, hitting its first nine of 11 shots, and the Tigers led 29-18 midway through the second quarter. But the Gamecocks found some rhythm and got within 34-28 at halftime.

South Carolina pushed ahead 36-35 in the third quarter as LSU's offense went cold and led 47-44 heading into the fourth.

At that point, LSU's starting front line was in foul trouble. Aifuwa had four fouls, Autumn Newby had three, and reserve forward Awa Trasi also had three.

None of them could handle Boston.

Saturday games

Coppin State at SC State, 4 p.m.

Bowie State at Claflin, 3:30 p.m.

Bowie State at Claflin (W), 1:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, noon

Clemson at NC State, noon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0