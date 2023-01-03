COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Carolina falls in OT; Claflin men #24 in poll

South Carolina fought until the end but it wasn’t meant to be.

The Gamecocks fell at Vanderbilt in an overtime thriller, losing 84-79 in their SEC opener Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks (7-6) started strong, knocking down six of their first seven shots. Chico Carter Jr. sank three quick shots, two of which came from beyond the arc.

South Carolina owned the lead for the opening 10 minutes while Vanderbilt struggled to get much going. But an 8-0 run allowed the Commodores to tie it up less than three minutes later.

It was a back-and-forth affair as the first half winded down. The Gamecocks were missing shots and picking up fouls while Vanderbilt was finding occasional baskets. Neither side could go on a big run and take control.

Both teams started to trade shots in the final two minutes before the break. There were eight lead changes. After checking in for the first time, Zachary Davis quickly made an impact, sinking a three-point shot to tie the game. This was one of six three-pointers made in the half.

But Vanderbilt answered right back to take a two-point lead at halftime.

The Commodores jumped out to an early lead in the second half before the Gamecocks fought back to tie the game. During that stretch, Vanderbilt only made one of its last eight shots.

Meanwhile, South Carolina went on an all-important 10-0 run to take a five-point lead.

Vanderbilt kept inching closer to regaining the lead, trailing by one with under five minutes to go. It had a golden opportunity to go in front when Tyrin Lawrence went to the free-throw line. But he missed both shots to continue trailing.

However, South Carolina went cold, not making a field goal for over six minutes. This gave the Commodores multiple chances to creep back into it, and they eventually did take the lead.

The Gamecocks trailed by two with one more chance to tie or win the game. Meechie Johnson heaved up a deep three-point shot but missed. Carter rebounded and tried a quick shot but was blocked. Johnson recovered the loose ball then found Hayden Brown under the basket with a brilliant pass allowing Brown to lay it in and tie the game.

In overtime, South Carolina got into trouble as Brown and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk fouled out within the first minute.

As the extra period went on, Vanderbilt continued to find itself at the free throw line. It went to the line 35 times and made 63% of its shots.

The Gamecocks would run out of miracles in the end, losing by five.

Carter finished with 24 points on 14 shots. He went 4-for-6 on three-point tries. Three other Gamecocks scored in double figures: Johnson, Brown and GG Jackson, who had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Claflin ranked #24

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- As the Claflin Panthers continue a terrific start to the season, the team is beginning to gain attention on a national level.

For the second week in a row, the Panthers earned a spot in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Top 25 Coaches Poll. After breaking into the poll last week, the team moved up to #24 Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers improved to 10-1 overall when the team took a an 85-84 overtime road win Saturday over the Clayton State Lakers.

The Panthers feature seven players averaging at least eight points per game with the junior guard duo of Bryson Dennis and Jailen Williams leading the way. Dennis is leading the Panthers with 14.3 points per game.

However, as he has been hampered by injury, Williams has stepped in to keep things going well for the Panthers. Williams is averaging 11.7 points per game and he was recently named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Food Lion Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The Panthers will get their biggest test of the season when they return to the court Thursday in Richmond, Virginia, to take on the #19 Virginia Union Panthers in the first of a three-game CIAA Northern Division road trip.