COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs fall to Bowling Green

The host took advantage of some early Lady Bulldog fouls to build a 24-9 lead after one. Ten of Coastal’s first 15 points came from the free throw line. The Chanticleers led 44-27 at the half and outscored the SC State 25-13 in the third for a 69-40 advantage after three periods. The host outscored Smith’s team 19-16 in the final stanza.

Coastal, with two players 6-1 and a third at 5-11, enjoyed a big edge on the boards, 37-24 and also at the free throw line, 14-21 to 2-2 for the Lady Bulldogs. Alston was the only SC State player to get to the line.

“We are not making excuses but due to the Coronavirus and injuries, we had just eight players available,” Smith said. “But we struggled early, committed too many fouls, which they capitalized at line, and we just couldn’t get any shots to drop, with the exception of Moton.

“I’m so proud of her (Moton) as she was our only offense for most of the game. We are young and have been limited with our preparation due to the injuries and COVID, but we fought hard and once these young players start making some shots and get their confidence up, we will get better.”

The Lady Bulldogs have a short turnaround as they host Winthrop in their home opener Wednesday at 2 p.m.