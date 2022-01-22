COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bryant keys South Carolina comeback, beats Georgia 83-66

COLUMBIA (AP) — Keyshawn Bryant keyed a 24-0 run by scoring 12 of his 19 points as South Carolina rallied past Georgia 83-66 on Saturday.

On a three-game losing streak coming into the contest, the senior forward promised that the team was "gonna figure this out." The solution came together midway through the second half.

Christian Wright hit two free throws with 10:39 left to put Georgia up, 60-53, but Bryant answered with a free throw and a three-point play to kickstart a 24-0 run. He added a second three-point play, a 3-pointer and a jumper to score half the run himself, putting the Gamecocks well in front, 77-60.

Jermaine Couisnard, who has missed time with an ankle injury and ineffective at times since his return, found his rhythm, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the second half and giving the Gamecocks their first lead since early in the first half with back-to-back transition layups to go up 61-60. He added a 3-pointer off a feed from Bryant for a 67-60 advantage.

Erik Stevenson led South Carolina (11-7, 2-4) with 20 points, hitting 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the line.

Georgia (5-14, 0-6) built a six-point lead in the first half, 42-36, but managed just 24 points after intermission and suffered its eighth straight loss and 11th straight loss in its series with the Gamecocks.

Braelen Bridges paced Georgia with 20 points, hitting 8 of 11 from the floor. Noah Baumann hit 3 of 12 shots from behind the arc and finished with 14 points and Christian Wright hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line off the Bulldogs' bench to add 10 points.

South Carolina plays host to Vanderbilt Wednesday. Georgia returns home to host Alabama Tuesday.

SC State gets 9th victory

South Carolina State got its ninth win of the season Saturday with a 69-60 victory at Maryland Eastern Shore.

The Bulldogs' record is now 9-10. Maryland Eastern Shore fell to 5-8.

Jemal Davis led SC State with 16 points. TJ Madlock had 13 and Omar Croskey added 11.

SC State plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Delaware State.

Lady Bulldogs win

The South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs won a 54-50 road game Saturday at Maryland Eastern Shore.

S.C. State (2-13) was led by Trinity Klock with 15 points. Nicole Gwynn got 11 and Nadia Reese had 10.

Maryland Eastern Shore fell to 4-10 on the season.

SC State plays Monday at Delaware State at 5:30 p.m.

Clemson schedule changes

CLEMSON — Clemson University men’s basketball’s Tuesday home game against Duke has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and will air on ACCN from Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Clemson women’s basketball’s home game against Wake Forest also on Thursday, Feb. 10, has been moved up to 2 p.m. It will air on ACCN. Admission to all women’s basketball games are FREE to the general public.

Sunday games

Florida State at Clemson (W), noon

