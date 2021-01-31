CLEMSON WOMEN: Spray, Washington lead Clemson to victory over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A dominant first-half performance by Delicia Washington and a clutch second-half showing by Kendall Spray culminated in the Tigers earning a hard-fought road win on Sunday. Clemson staved off a late comeback attempt by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and came away with a 69-66 victory at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Clemson (10-6, 5-6) shot efficiently from the floor, making 50.9 percent of its field goal attempts. Wake Forest (8-7, 4-3) connected on 10 3-point attempts and finished with a field goal percentage of 47.3. The Tigers made six treys and convincingly won the rebounding battle 37-18. In addition to racking up 36 points in the paint, Clemson tabbed 15 bench points while limiting the Demon Deacons' bench to just two points.

Pouring in 15 points in the first half, Washington was a force to be reckoned with prior to halftime. Overall, she went 8-for-16 from the field and attained 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Spray, on the other hand, was held scoreless in the first half but totaled 16 points in the second half, 12 of which were scored via four 3-pointers. Gabby Elliott made 6-of-9 shot attempts to give her 12 points, and Mikayla Hayes, who scored six points, and Amari Robinson, who scored seven points, grabbed seven boards apiece. Wake Forest's Jewel Spear recorded a game-high 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting.