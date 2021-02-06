CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers rout Orange

CLEMSON — Winning in dominant fashion, Clemson cruised past Syracuse on Saturday, leading for nearly the entire game and earning a 78-61 victory. The Tigers were led by the dynamic duo of Nick Honor and Aamir Simms, who scored a combined 33 points at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson (12-5, 6-5) was efficient in the shooting department, making 52.9 percent of its field goal attempts. As for Syracuse (10-6, 4-5), the Orange were held to a shooting percentage of 30.0. The Tigers made 10 3-pointers and connected on 14-of-17 free throws. In addition, Clemson won the rebounding battle 42-25 and tallied 26 points in the paint and 19 assists. Bench production was key for the Tigers, as Clemson's reserves amassed 34 points, while the Syracuse bench scored just four points.

On top of leading the way for the Tigers with a team-high 18 points, Simms surpassed 1,000 career points on the afternoon, reaching yet another significant milestone in his decorated Clemson tenure. The big man shot 7-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-4 at the foul line and also pulled down 11 rebounds to give himself a double-double. Honor scored all 15 of his points from three, as he made 5-of-8 shots from deep. Olivier-Maxence Prosper chipped in nine points and five boards off the bench, and Clyde Trapp dished out 11 assists to go along with his eight rebounds. For Syracuse, Joseph Girard III led all scorers with 19 points.