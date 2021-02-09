CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers look to be back on winning track

Following a five-game stretch in January when Clemson lost four of five games in ACC play by a combined score of 277-183, the Tigers have won back-to-back games vs. North Carolina and Syracuse.

The Tigers (12-5, 6-5) defeated the Orange 78-61 on Saturday and are in the midst of a break before hosting Georgia Tech on Friday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Georgia Tech defeated Clemson 83-65 on Jan. 20 in Atlanta and is one spot ahead of No. 7 Clemson in the ACC standings.

After hosting the Yellow Jackets on Friday, Clemson will play three consecutive games on the road at Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Winston-Salem in a span of eight days before closing out the regular season at home.

As of Feb. 5 (so after the UNC win but before the Syracuse win), ESPN's Joe Lunardi slotted Clemson as a 10 seed in his Bracketology.

Head coach Brad Brownell virtually met the media on Saturday afternoon following Clemson's win over Syracuse. The primary takeaways were:

"As of late, making shots early has helped our team stay energized defensively. The first half was one of the best halves of the season for us so far. Our defense was outstanding. Our guys continued to do a good job on defense in the second half. We never let our lead slip to single digits.