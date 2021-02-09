CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers look to be back on winning track

Following a five-game stretch in January when Clemson lost four of five games in ACC play by a combined score of 277-183, the Tigers have won back-to-back games vs. North Carolina and Syracuse.
The Tigers (12-5, 6-5) defeated the Orange 78-61 on Saturday and are in the midst of a break before hosting Georgia Tech on Friday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Georgia Tech defeated Clemson 83-65 on Jan. 20 in Atlanta and is one spot ahead of No. 7 Clemson in the ACC standings.
After hosting the Yellow Jackets on Friday, Clemson will play three consecutive games on the road at Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Winston-Salem in a span of eight days before closing out the regular season at home.
As of Feb. 5 (so after the UNC win but before the Syracuse win), ESPN's Joe Lunardi slotted Clemson as a 10 seed in his Bracketology.
Head coach Brad Brownell virtually met the media on Saturday afternoon following Clemson's win over Syracuse. The primary takeaways were:
- "As of late, making shots early has helped our team stay energized defensively. The first half was one of the best halves of the season for us so far. Our defense was outstanding. Our guys continued to do a good job on defense in the second half. We never let our lead slip to single digits.
"Really proud of my players for the way we competed this week. This was a really good week for us after a poor game at Duke. Our defense was outstanding in the first half. In the second half, I thought we played well for the most part minus a few turnovers. We had a lot of guys play well. It was kind of like the wins we had early in the year when everybody contributed."
- Brownell reiterated that 8-10 players need to play well any given game for Clemson in order for Clemson to have a shot at winning. "That's when we become a different-level team."
- Brownell said of freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper: "He's playing with more confidence. He's really gifted and strong for a young player. He battles down low and fights for baskets. His ability to rebound and finish plays is a bright spot for us. He's really improving. He's finishing more plays around the rim."
- On the six-day break before facing Georgia Tech, Brownell said: "It's not like a COVID break. That's hard. This is a hard year, folks. There are no outlets for these kids. It's like basketball, school, your room. Your morale, the morale of your team goes up and down. Some of it's based on their play, some on other things."