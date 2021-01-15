CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers aim to end loss streak vs. Virginia

Two of the ACC's five ranked schools clash when No. 18 Virginia (8-2, 4-0) plays at No. 12 Clemson (9-1, 3-1) Saturday at 6 p.m.

Both schools are riding four-game winning streaks. However, Clemson is eager to get back in action after games at Syracuse on Tuesday and North Carolina last Saturday were postponed because of a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Tigers' program.

Points could be hard to come by with Clemson and Virginia 1-2 in scoring defense at 57.6 and 60.3 per game respectively. The Cavaliers are coming off Wednesday night's 80-68 win over Notre Dame, recording their second-highest scoring output since routing Towson 89-54 in the season opener.

Virginia leads the series 77-53 and has won the past 10 meetings. Clemson is 35-25 at home against the Cavs and 5-0 in Littlejohn Coliseum this season.

