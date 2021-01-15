 Skip to main content
CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers aim to end loss streak vs. Virginia
Clemson vs. S.C. State basketball

Clemson men's basketball forward Aamir Simms (25) fights for position under the basket with S.C. State forward Sebastian Guitian (35) in the first-half in Clemson on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

 Bart Boatwright/SIDELINE CAROLINA

Two of the ACC's five ranked schools clash when No. 18 Virginia (8-2, 4-0) plays at No. 12 Clemson (9-1, 3-1) Saturday at 6 p.m.

Both schools are riding four-game winning streaks. However, Clemson is eager to get back in action after games at Syracuse on Tuesday and North Carolina last Saturday were postponed because of a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Tigers' program.

Points could be hard to come by with Clemson and Virginia 1-2 in scoring defense at 57.6 and 60.3 per game respectively. The Cavaliers are coming off Wednesday night's 80-68 win over Notre Dame, recording their second-highest scoring output since routing Towson 89-54 in the season opener.

Virginia leads the series 77-53 and has won the past 10 meetings. Clemson is 35-25 at home against the Cavs and 5-0 in Littlejohn Coliseum this season.

Saturday games

  • Virginia at Clemson, 6 p.m.
  • South Carolina at LSU, 8:30 p.m.
  • S.C. State at North Carolina Central, postponed
  • S.C. State (W) at North Carolina Central, postponed
