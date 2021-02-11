CAROLINA WOMEN: Henderson, No. 1 Gamecocks defeat Missouri 77-62

The Tigers, who lead the SEC in field goal percentage, shot 14 of 25 (56 percent) in the first half in a 36-all game at the half.

South Carolina, meanwhile, went through stretches of poor shooting. It missed 12 of 14 shots toward the end of the first quarter and its final five in the second period after moving in front 36-31 late.

Lauren Hansen hit a 3-pointer and Hayley Frank added a basket in the final two minutes to head to the locker room tied.

The Tigers have had a habit of hanging close with the SEC's top teams this season. They lost a pair of games to ranked Arkansas by a combined eight points. They've also had a four-point loss to No. 6 Texas A&M and a six-point defeat to No. 20 Kentucky.

Shug Dickson had 15 points to lead Missouri. LaDazhia Williams and Aijha Blackwell, who combine to average almost 29 points a game, were held to just 17 between them.

The big picture

Missouri: The Tigers came close once more against a ranked opponent, but didn't have the speed or strength to keep up with South Carolina. Things don't get easier as Missouri plays four ranked opponents in its final five regular season games.