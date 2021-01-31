CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks power past 'Bama

COLUMBIA — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has worked hard to get leading scorer Zia Cooke to turn the page when things don't go her way.

It was evident with Cooke's play against Alabama the message has gotten through.

Cooke had 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter to lead No. 4 South Carolina to a 87-63 victory over Alabama on Sunday.

Cooke, who was averaging almost 16 points a game, had picked up two fouls in the game's first four minutes and spent much of the opening half on the bench.

Once Cooke took the floor for the final two quarters, she was physically fresh and mentally ready to take control.

"I feel like I'm just getting started as far as maturing and realizing what I need to do out there," Cooke said. "It's just the beginning and I hope I can continue turning the page."

Cooke led the way in a 15-5 surge to start the third quarter for South Carolina (14-1, 9-0 Southeastern Conference), which won its 18th straight over Alabama and 28th in a row over Southeastern Conference competition.

Staley was happy that Cooke, the lightning-quick, 5-foot-9 guard, was prepared to strike with the Gamecocks down 41-40 at the half.