CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks face No. 16 Arkansas

For many seasons the Gamecocks have dominated the paint offensively, and this season's numbers are keeping up the legacy with 46.8 points in the paint per game, including 52.0 in league play. South Carolina's guards have accounted for 53.8% of those points (25.2 ppg).

Destanni Henderson has always let her game do the talking, and it has a LOT to say this season. Her 13.1 points per game are 27th in the SEC, and her 5.6 assists per game are second in the league and 20th in the country. The 5-foot-6 point guard is tied for third on the team in rebounding at 6.2 per game, making her and Kentucky's Rhyne Howard the only players in the SEC to rank among its top 20 in rebounding and top 15 in assists. Over the last three games, Henderson has averaged 18.0 points, 5.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Unanimous AP Preseason All-American Aliyah Boston has been unstoppable on the glass lately, pulling down 10 or more rebounds in four straight games and five of the last six. Her defense has been locked in as well, blocking 17 shots in SEC play to lead the league with 2.4 blocks per game on the season and 4.3 in SEC games.

At Vanderbilt on Thursday, Brea Beal and Victaria Saxton drove the Gamecock offense early with 10 and 11 points, respectively, in the first quarter on a combined 9-of-10 shooting. Both finished the game with career-high points and their best field goal percentage games of the season.

