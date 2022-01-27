CAROLINA WOMEN: Boston leads rout of No. 24 Ole Miss

COLUMBIA -- #1 South Carolina put together one of its most complete games of the season, dominating #24 Ole Miss for a 69-40 win.

It was the game people expected from South Carolina all season, but the Gamecocks had struggled to put together. It wasn’t a coincidence that it came with South Carolina’s most complete roster of the season, as Staley was able to give Ole Miss multiple different looks

The Gamecocks blew the game open in the first quarter when Dawn Staley inserted LeLe Grissett and Bree Hall and went to a full court press. When the offense started to stall in the second quarter, Saniya Rivers provided a spark. Brea Beal hit a pair of layups during a 6-0 run to start the third quarter. Kamilla Cardoso played limited minutes, but drew a critical fourth foul on Shakira Austin. Laeticia Amihere put the game on ice with eight points in the fourth quarter. Victoria Saxton did the dirty work on Austin most of the night.

And in the middle of it all, Aliyah Boston dominated another opponent. She made left-handed layups, she grabbed the defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast. There were spin moves and blocks. She got the Rebels in early foul trouble and kept them there. Boston scored 20 points, setting career-highs by going 12-13 from the line. She also had 12 rebounds for her thirteenth consecutive double-double, the second-most in the SEC in the last 20 years.

“It means a lot to her,” Staley said of the streak. “If it means a lot to her it means a lot to us.”

“She’s one of the most dominant bigs when it comes to the paint,” Austin said.

The game matched up Boston with Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin, one of her biggest challengers for SEC Player of the Year. The players rarely guarded each other in an attempt to avoid foul trouble. Austin got hers, going for 15 points and seven rebounds with buzzer beaters to end the first two quarters, but she shot just 5-18 and was limited by foul trouble in the second half.

“(Saxton) did a great job on Shakira the entire night and made it hard for her,” said Boston, who was the designated double-team to pick up Austin if she got by Saxton. “I just tried to read the defense and take what they gave me.”

While Boston won her matchup, the South Carolina defense shut down Ole Miss. The Rebels scored a season-low 40 points, more than 31 below their season average. They shot just 27.6% and had five assists, also season lows.

“We’re more locked into the details. Our bench is getting better, and that’s why it looks better,” Staley said. “The unknown was when we sub in, what does it look like? Now it’s looking more and more like what we start the game with.”

“I’m disappointed in our performance. We got our ass kicked for forty minutes. We just couldn’t get an offensive rhythm and we started to stand around and be stagnant.”

Ole Miss entered the game forcing 20 turnovers per game with an turnover margin of +6.3, 11th best in the country. The committed 13 turnovers, right about their season average, but South Carolina protected the ball and only turned the ball over nine times, a season low for Rebel opponents.

The NCAA selection committee revealed its Top 16 on ESPN at halftime. South Carolina was the top overall seed, ahead of Stanford, NC State, and Tennessee. There are four SEC teams in the top 16, and six teams that have lost to South Carolina (and two more that will play in Georgia and Tennessee). South Carolina was placed in the Greensboro region with Arizona, Michigan, and Kansas State. The Top 16 is considered a snapshot of the top seeds if the tournament began today. It is not a building block for the eventual tournament seeds.

Notes:

Gamecock great A’ja Wilson was in attendance. She ran the halftime giveaway, filling in for Curtis Wilson. Wilson then held her own mock press conference postgame. She praised the Gamecocks for maintaining focus, but criticized Grissett: “She’s still missing free throws.” Grissett was 3-6 from the line. … The game was originally scheduled for January 2, but was postponed due to COVID issues with the Ole Miss team. … It took a jumper with 10 seconds left, long after both teams had emptied the bench, for Ole Miss to get nine points in the quarter and outscore Amihere. … All 15 Gamecocks played. … Boston and Austin were the only two players to score in double figures. Ole Miss had two with eight and South Carolina had three with at least seven. … South Carolina was 24-30 from the line, a season-high for made free throws and two off the season-high for attempts. … Boston complained that her teammates don’t like her dance moves. Rivers admitted she is not a great dancer but is “Better than (Boston).” … Announced attendance was 13,973. It was a smaller crowd than probably would have attended a UConn game, but McPhee-McCuin thought the atmosphere impacted the Rebels. “I was surprised how our team responded to the environment. I was not expecting our team to lay an egg because it was a white out.” … South Carolina’s next game is Sunday at Florida.

