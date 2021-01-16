CAROLINA WOMEN: A'ja Wilson statue installed at Colonial Life Arena

Even before Wilson graduated from the university and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces, the idea of the statue was mentioned. With her Gamecock career including the program's highest team achievements as well as her individual accolades, the project took hold quickly.

"A'ja was a powerful force in our program, our campus and our community through everything that she accomplished on the court and the person she was off it," Staley said. "This statue in front of this arena is an equally powerful force. Every young person, and especially young Black girls, can see what is possible through hard work, passion and dedication."

Wilson capped her four-year career (2015-18) by becoming the program's first National Player of the Year, capturing the title from every entity that bestows it annually. She was South Carolina's first four-time All-American, earning first-team status in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and its first four-time First-Team All-SEC selection. Wilson was the first three-time SEC Player of the Year in league history (2016, 2017, 2018), and was the inaugural winner of the Lisa Leslie Award in 2018.

In the WNBA, Wilson made an immediate impact, capturing Rookie of the Year and All-Star honors in her first season (2018). Two years later, she was named WNBA MVP (2020).