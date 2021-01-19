 Skip to main content
CAROLINA WOMEN: A'ja Wilson statue dedicated
CAROLINA WOMEN: A'ja Wilson statue dedicated

South Carolina Athletics has installed a statue of women's basketball great A'ja Wilson in front of Colonial Life Arena, celebrating the legendary career of the Hopkins native who led the Gamecocks to the 2017 NCAA National Championship, 2015 NCAA Final Four, three SEC regular-season championships and four SEC Tournament titles. These photos show Wilson with the South Carolina basketball team, cutting the ribbon and speaking at the Monday dedication ceremony. Made possible by private donations from the late Dodie Anderson, Darius Rucker and Dawn Staley, the bronze statue stands over 11 feet tall and sits atop a 4-foot granite base.

