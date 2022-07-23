CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks get No. 1 recruit

On Saturday, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the nation announced his commitment to play basketball at South Carolina.

The news comes following GG Jackson recently decommitting from the University of North Carolina on July 14.

Jackson becomes the highest ranked recruit in the program’s history. As a junior at Ridge View High School, the Columbia native averaged 22.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game and earned South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year at the conclusion of the season.

On3 has been told that dating back to when Jackson was initially being recruited by South Carolina, he was intrigued after either hearing about or speaking with a long list of Gamecocks including A'ja Wilson, Sindarius Thornwell, PJ Dozier, Shane Beamer, Alex English and Spencer Rattler about the legacy he could create by staying home and playing for the Gamecocks.

Jackson steps on the floor with great size (6-foot-9) with good length and explosive pop. He plays with a great motor, switching ends very quickly. Jackson is an instinctive weakside shot blocker.

Jackson will reclassify to the 2022 class and enroll early.

Landing him could mean a lot to in-state recruiting.

The caveat has to be Jackson needs to be able to thrive in the system and enjoy his time with the Gamecocks before going to the NBA.

If he does, then it will almost certainly help with other top 50 prospects with South Carolina ties.

In the 2023 class, the two biggest names in the rankings are Jordan Butler and Coen Carr.

With Butler, they could sell him on coming in with the 2023 class and filling the similar role of what Jackson’s would be in 2022.

Both Jackson and Butler can play in space on the perimeter but also rebound and play inside. If Jackson is able to have a statistically potent season, then it could certainly help sell Butler on playing for Paris.

Carr doesn’t play in the frontcourt. But landing a top 10 player out of South Carolina could help gain even more of his attention.

The two biggest names in the 2024 class are Cam Scott and KJ Greene. Both of whom are very close with Jackson.

They have each been on campus with Jackson before on an unofficial visit and play in a lot of the same events over the summer.

All three played high school basketball at one point in the Midlands and Jackson’s commitment to South Carolina can do nothing but good things for the Gamecocks’ standing.

Both picked up offers recently from new South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris and his staff. South Carolina has been on hand to watch both this summer very heavily.

Most of South Carolina’s really good teams — the 1997 SEC title team and 2017’s Final Four group — were built on in-state players.

Usually the Gamecocks land in-state players in waves and Jackson’s commitment could be the first of potentially a few.

At least, that’s what South Carolina’s staff is hoping for right now.

No matter what, landing a player of Jackson’s caliber makes the Gamecocks better and is a splash for Paris in year one.

South Carolina also has one scholarship remaining for the 2022-23 team. Landing a forward like Jackson could recruit a high-level portal player to Columbia as well.