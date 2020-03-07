Bracket set for 2020 New York Life ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 67th annual New York Life ACC Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday (March 10-14) at Greensboro Coliseum.

After winning its first ACC regular-season championship, Florida State (26-5, 16-4 ACC) has claimed the tournament’s top seed for the first time. The Seminoles earned a double bye into the quarterfinals on Thursday. Also picking up double byes: No. 2 Virginia (23-7, 15-5), No. 3 Louisville (24-7, 15-5) and No. 4 Duke (25-6, 15-5).

The tournament begins Tuesday with a pair of first-round matchups. No. 12 Wake Forest (13-17, 6-14) battles No. 13 Pitt (15-16, 6-14) at 4:30 p.m., with No. 11 Virginia Tech (16-15, 7-13) taking on No. 14 North Carolina (13-18, 6-14) in the nightcap at 7 p.m. Both games air on ACC Network.

The second-round quadruple-header on Wednesday starts at noon with No. 8 seed Clemson (15-15, 9-11) facing No. 9 Miami (15-15, 7-13). No. 5 seed NC State (19-12, 10-10) opens its tournament at approximately 2 p.m. when it plays the winner of the Wake Forest-Pitt matchup. In the evening session, No. 7 Notre Dame (19-12, 10-10) plays No. 10 Boston College (13-18, 7-13) at 7 p.m., with No. 6 Syracuse (17-14, 10-10) squaring off with the Virginia Tech-North Carolina winner at approximately 9 p.m.