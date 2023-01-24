SC STATE BASKETBALL: Martin looks to keep Bulldogs motivated

South Carolina State fell to 0-5 in conference play after an 88-85 overtime loss to Delaware State Monday night in Orangeburg.

DSU rallied from a 13-point second half deficit to force overtime. In the overtime period, the Hornets built and eight-point lead and held on as SC State’s Rahsaan Edwards’ last second shot fell short.

It was the second win of the season for Delaware State and first in MEAC play. South Carolina State drops to 3-18 on the season, and sit at the bottom of the MEAC standings.

“(The game) never should have went to overtime,” SC State head coach Erik Martin said after the loss. “(DSU) started scoring, and we couldn’t score or get a rebound.”

Leading 65-54 with eight minutes left in regulation, SC State fell into a four-minute scoring drought that allowed the Hornets to cut into the lead. DSU would outscore the Bulldogs 17-6 over the last eight minutes of the game.

“(DSU) was playing inspired,” Martin said. “The thing about a team like that, that’s lost so many games, if you give them hope they will start to believe. If you have hope, and shots start to go in, you start to have a little momentum. You think it is destiny, and for them it was tonight.”

Rakeim Gary was one of four SC State players in double figures, leading the Bulldogs with 18 points. Raquan Brown had 12 points, Lesown Hallums had 11 points and Davion Everett finished with a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

With Monday’s loss, SC State has dropped its last four conference games by a total of 18 points. Martin continues to search for ways to motivate his team.

“Until we fix our turnover problem, we’re not going to win,” Martin said. “We turn the ball over at an alarming rate. I don’t think it’s the offense, the defense is playing, but we have to cut down on turnovers.”

The Bulldogs had 21 turnovers Monday that led to 20 points for Delaware State.

Martin said he reminds his team that they get the chance to play college basketball, and they should not look at it as an entitlement.

“If you don’t love the game, then you’re wasting your time,” Martin said. “We should always come out, and play with a lot of energy.”

The Bulldogs will be back on the road with trips to Norfolk State Saturday and Howard on Monday.

“I’ve got good kids,” Martin said. “I told them, when you hit rock bottom (which is where we are now) there’s only one place to go and that’s up. Now, we’ll see who will compete. We’re going to find out a lot about ourselves these next few days of practice.”