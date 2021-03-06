CLEMSON WOMEN: Tigers eliminated from ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 3-pointer from Weronika Hipp was off the mark as the final buzzer sounded, and Clemson came up short to Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday.

After Destiny Thomas tallied a clutch steal with 16 seconds remaining, the Tigers had an opportunity to tie the Yellow Jackets on the final possession, but Clemson ultimately fell 60-57 at Greensboro Coliseum.

The Tigers (11-13) shot 40.7 from the floor, and the Yellow Jackets (15-7) accrued a field goal percentage of 46.3. Clemson made three shots from beyond the arc and corralled 32 rebounds, while Georgia Tech was successful on seven 3-point attempts and secured 34 boards. Defensively, the Tigers forced 15 turnovers, thanks in large part to their 12 steals. Also of note, Clemson scored 30 points in the paint and outscored Georgia Tech 12-0 in bench points.

Senior leader Delicia Washington commandeered the Tigers with a game-high 24 points. She made 11 shots from the field and also hauled in six rebounds. Amari Robinson was credited with a team-leading seven rebounds to go along with her 14 points. Thomas dished out four assists and collected three steals, and Hannah Hank chipped in seven points. Georgia Tech's Kierra Fletcher scored a team-best 21 points, and Lorela Cubaj, who scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets, led all rebounders with 18 boards.