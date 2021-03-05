CLEMSON WOMEN: Elliott's 25 lead Tigers over Notre Dame; Ga. Tech up next

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With their third straight triumph over Notre Dame, Clemson came from behind and won a thriller in its ACC Tournament opener at Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday.

The 11th-seeded Tigers trailed by double digits in the second half but chipped away at the sixth-seeded Fighting Irish before taking the lead for good late in the contest, which Clemson won 68-63.

In the shooting department, Clemson (11-12) recorded a field goal percentage of 34.9, while Notre Dame (10-10) shot 49.0% from the field. The Tigers made five 3-pointers and went 19-for-24 at the free throw line. They also won the rebounding battle 38-34 and outscored the Irish 18-4 in second-chance points. Furthermore, Clemson tabbed 14 assists and 13 steals.

Freshman phenom Gabby Elliott showed out in her ACC Tournament debut, making 10 shots from the floor and amassing a career-high 25 points. She also secured seven rebounds and nabbed six steals. Kendall Spray poured in a trio of shots from beyond the arc and finished with 13 points to go along with her four steals. Delicia Washington collected 11 points, seven assists and five boards, and Amari Robinson registered 10 points and eight rebounds. For Notre Dame, Maddy Westbeld scored a team-leading 21 points.