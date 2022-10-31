Basketball coaches deliver treats, ready for Bulldog Madness tonight

Spike the Bulldog accompanied Head Men’s Basketball Coach Erik Martin and Assistant Coach Bernie Coaxum on a trip through the South Carolina State University campus Monday delivering Halloween treats to faculty and staff.

The good deed was part of Coach Martin’s efforts to show appreciation on the campus as the Bulldogs gear up for the season.

Both the men’s and women’s teams season tips off tonight in Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center with Bulldog Madness, a preseason celebration to rally support from students and the community.

The free public event will feature Bulldog players in 3-point shooting challenges, dunk exhibitions and an intrasquad dance-off. The SC State Cheerleaders and the Marching 101’s Pep Band will be there to energize the crowd.

Fans will get in on the madness in SHM by way of free-throw and half-court shot contests. Prizes and giveaways will be included.

The doors to SHM will open at 6:30 p.m. Bulldog Madness will immediately follow SC State’s Halloween Trunk-or-Treat for children, which goes from 4:30-7 p.m. at Staley Field directly across the parking lot from SHM. Sponsored by SC State Student Life & Leadership and SC State Athletics, the Trunk-or-Treat is also free to the public.

The crowd also will hear from Martin and women’s Head Coach Timothy Eatman about the drive for the season. Both coaches will introduce their players and coaching staff members.

The 2022-23 season is right around the corner. The men’s team will host an exhibition game against West Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in SHM, before beginning official play Nov. 8 with a road trip to Columbia to face the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

The women’s team will begin the season at East Carolina University in Greeneville, North Carolina on Nov. 7.