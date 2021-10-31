WORLD SERIES: Sunday's Game 5 may be end for pitchers at the plate

Since the DH era began, the only pitchers to homer in the World Series have been Joe Blanton for Philadelphia in 2008 and Ken Holtzman for Oakland in 1974.

Overall, pitchers are just 3 for 49 (.061) at the plate this postseason.

Not that many pitchers do a lot of damage at other times, either — besides Shohei Ohtani, of course. Big league hurlers hit a collective .108 this season. Max Scherzer, who used to handle the bat fairly well, was a whopping 0 for 62 for the Dodgers and Washington, didn't safely reach base once and struck out half the time.

Greinke, meanwhile, does fine at the plate. So much so that Baker moved him from the pitcher's customary ninth spot in the batting order to eighth in Game 4.

The only other pitcher who didn't bat ninth in the World Series was Babe Ruth back in 1918. Greinke responded with the first hit by a pitcher in the Fall Classic since Cleveland's Corey Kluber in 2016.

"Some of the guys don't miss it, some pitchers. And there's some pitchers that absolutely miss it. Like Greinke, he's dying to hit," Baker said earlier this week.

Baker would prefer to see things stay the way they are.