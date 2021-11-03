WORLD SERIES: Snitker gets reward after 44 years

Give at least partial credit to Cox.

"I've been like that pretty much my whole career," Snitker said. "When I went in, it was for a purpose. ... I probably got a lot of that from Bobby, watching him, and how guys respect that. I don't have to be their buddy. I respect each and every one of them. But I kind of feel like that's their haven in there."

Smith says Snitker is "an old-school skipper."

"His door is always open to talk to, but he doesn't come in with rah-rah speeches and things like that," Smith said. "He knows we're pros inside that room, and we kind of police ourselves and show up every day to work and do our best to win the game that day."

Like Cox, Snitker also preaches positive, uplifting messages even after players don't have their best performances.

"We're very fortunate to have him, and the way he treats us is phenomenal," rookie right-hander Ian Anderson said. "He'll shake your hand after every outing, good or bad, and that goes a long way. So you always look for it."

It has been a successful approach. Snitker says he's not sure he would have been as successful if the opportunity had come earlier in his career.