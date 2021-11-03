WORLD SERIES: Freddie Freeman: Last out, last time?

HOUSTON — Freddie Freeman thrust both arms in the air, let out a scream, and tucked the baseball into his back pocket. A moment later, he was in the middle of the celebration, swarmed by his Atlanta Braves teammates.

Fittingly, it was their longtime star first baseman who caught the final out on a throw from shortstop Dansby Swanson as the Braves won their first World Series title since 1995. Freeman also homered and had an RBI double in their 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

If this was Freeman's final game with Atlanta, he will go out on the highest of notes.

"I'm still numb," Freeman said long after the final out. "I'm kind of trying to tell you guys things of how I feel because I don't really feel anything yet. It's going to hit hard soon. I don't know when. Maybe it's when we get to see everybody in Atlanta."

The 32-year-old Freeman, last year's NL MVP and a five-time All-Star, is about to become a free agent. He was a second-round draft pick by the Braves in 2007, made his big league debut at age 20 in 2010 and has been their everyday first baseman the past 11 seasons.