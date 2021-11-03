WORLD SERIES: 1st title since Braves in '95

Steadied by the 66-year-old Snitker, an organization man for four decades, the underdog Braves won the franchise's fourth title.

"They never gave up on themselves," he said on a postgame victory platform. "We lost a lot of pieces over the course of the summer and it was just the next man up."

Consider it a tribute to the greatest Braves player of them all. Aaron died Jan. 22 at 86, still pulling for his old team, and The Hammer's legacy was stamped all over this Series.

"Nobody ever wanted to let Hank down," Snitker said. "That's just the way it was, we didn't want to let him down. He charged us with a responsibility to make these guys better and we weren't going to let him down."

And note the Braves outhomered the top-scoring team in the majors by 11-2.

For 72-year-old Houston manager Dusty Baker, a disappointment. But for many fans rooting against the Astros in the wake of their 2017 sign-stealing scandal, some satisfaction.

"Yeah, it's tough, but you know something? You've got to keep on trucking, and that gives you even more incentive next year," Baker said.

"It's tough to take now, but this too shall pass. I mean, it really hurts, but it's over," he added.