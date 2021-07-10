T&D region teams win, lose in day one of Dixie Youth Baseball tournament

The first day of competition for the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments is in the books.

The games began at 9 a.m. and concluded around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Orangeburg Recreation Park.

Among the teams competing are the Orangeburg AA Coach Pitch All-Stars and Majors All-Stars teams. Both teams were defeated in their first game, but hoisting the championship trophy is not completely out of the picture.

The Coach Pitch All-Stars faced Fort Mill and were defeated 11-0. The Majors All-Stars played McLeod Park and were defeated 16-8.

The tournament is double-elimination, meaning a team must lose twice to be eliminated.

The Coach Pitch All-Stars will play 2 p.m. Sunday against Hartsville Northern, looking to get a win under their belt and advanced in the tournament. The Majors All-Stars will also be looking to advance, and they are set to play North Charleston at noon Sunday.

Two fellow T&D region teams were successful in their first games.

The Bamberg Majors All-Stars were victorious in their first game of the tournament, defeated Dillon in come-from-behind fashion, 3-2.