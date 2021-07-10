 Skip to main content
T&D region teams win, lose in day one of Dixie Youth Baseball tournament
The first day of competition for the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments is in the books.

The games began at 9 a.m. and concluded around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Orangeburg Recreation Park.

Among the teams competing are the Orangeburg AA Coach Pitch All-Stars and Majors All-Stars teams. Both teams were defeated in their first game, but hoisting the championship trophy is not completely out of the picture.

The Coach Pitch All-Stars faced Fort Mill and were defeated 11-0. The Majors All-Stars played McLeod Park and were defeated 16-8.

The tournament is double-elimination, meaning a team must lose twice to be eliminated.

The Coach Pitch All-Stars will play 2 p.m. Sunday against Hartsville Northern, looking to get a win under their belt and advanced in the tournament. The Majors All-Stars will also be looking to advance, and they are set to play North Charleston at noon Sunday.

Two fellow T&D region teams were successful in their first games.

The Bamberg Majors All-Stars were victorious in their first game of the tournament, defeated Dillon in come-from-behind fashion, 3-2.

Bamberg will face St. George Sunday at 5 p.m., hoping to remain undefeated.

The Lake Marion Majors All-Stars shut out Hanahan, 11-0, to advance. The victory secured a bye, and they will take the field again on Monday.

Below are all other scores and updates.

Coach Pitch

Round 1

Gregg Park 14, Bluffton American 13

Sumter National 26, North Myrtle Beach 3

McLeod Park 10, Hartsville Northern 0

Fort Mill 11, Orangeburg 0

Lexington National 10, Greenwood County 0

Greer 8, Moncks Corner 3

Round 2

Gregg Park 5, Sumter National 3.

Fort Mill 11, McLeod Park 1

Greer 9, Lexington National 7

Sunday Games

Gregg Park vs Fort Mill, 3:45 p.m. The winner of this game will face Greer Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Bluffton American vs. North Myrtle Beach, 3:45 p.m. The winner of this game will face McLeod Park Sunday at 7:15 p.m.

Hartsville Northern vs Orangeburg, 2 p.m.

Greenwood County vs. Moncks Corner, 2 p.m.

Sumter National vs Lexington National, 5:30 p.m.

Division 1 Majors

Round 1

Maple Park 15, North Charleston 0

McLeod Park 16, Orangeburg 8

Lake Marion 11, Hanahan 0

Sunday Games

Maple Park vs. McLeod Park, 2:30 p.m. The winner of this game will face Lake Marion Monday at 8 p.m.

North Charleston vs. Orangeburg, 12 noon

Division 2 Majors

Round 1

St. George 9, Barnwell 1

Bamberg 3, Dillon 2

Latta 16, Hampton 1

Jasper County 2, Parks Field 0

Sunday Games

St. George vs. Bamberg, 5 p.m.

Latta vs. Jasper County, 7:30 p.m.

Barnwell vs Dillon, 12 noon

Hampton vs. Parks Field 2:30 p.m.

Tags

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris

