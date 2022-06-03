T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Post 4 opens season Monday

Orangeburg Post 4 opens season Monday

Orangeburg Post 4 Legion baseball team opens the 2022 season at home Monday, June 6 against West Columbia.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Historic Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

Golf tournament to support SC State scholarships

The Florence and Darlington Alumni Chapters of the SCSU National Alumni Association will hold the inaugural SCSU Harry Carson Scholarship golf tournament Monday, June 20 at Traces Golf Course in Florence.

Proceeds from the tournament will provide funds for tuition and incidental assistance to students from Florence and Darlington County who attend SC State.

Entry fee for the event is $100 per person which includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, snacks and dinner. The event includes two longest drive contests, two closest to the pin contests, door prizes and mulligan packages. Golf attire is required (collared shirts and slacks) and no steel spikes.

All participants must be 14 or older. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and tee-off is at 11 a.m.

To pre-register or provide sponsorship contact Ronald Friday at 1-803-210-6103 or rdougfriday@yahoo.com or Wes Clark at 1-843-260-8314 or cl72@attnet.

Museum hosting Traverse youth camps

The Elloree Heritage Museum is partnering with the Palmetto Traverse located at Lake Marion Golf Course to provide camps for two different age brackets.

The Palmetto Traverse is the state's only 18-hole natural grass putting course.

The first camp is scheduled for July 11-13 and is for boys and girls entering grades 8 through 12 in the Fall. The second camp is scheduled for July 18-20 and is for boys and girls entering grades 2 through 7 in the Fall.

Cost is $40 per camper and that includes golf clubs, balls, snacks, drinks and lunch for each day. Campers may bring their own clubs if desired. Due to limited number of spots, campers are encouraged to register early.

To register contact Elloree Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 54, Elloree, SC 29047, 1-803-897-2225 or elloreemuseum@ntinet.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0