REGION SPORTS: Lake Marion advances in tournament

The Lake Marion 15U All-Stars were eliminated from the World Series after a 9-2 loss to JPRD out of Louisiana.
JPRD broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning by scoring seven runs.
Charlie McCutchen led Lake Marion with a hit and an RBI in the loss. Bryson Williams, Mo Burroughs and Chase Strickland each added hits.
Lake Marion had advanced to the eight-team bracket at the Dixie Majors World Series being held in Sterlington, Louisiana.
After dropping its first game in pool play, Lake Marion rallied for an 11-1 victory over Southlake, Florida.
Colt Layton led Lake Marion with two hits and scored two runs. Crews Felder added a hit and two RBI in the win. Turner Houck threw five innings allowing on run on one hit and striking out eight batters.
Lake Marion completed pool play with a 7-2 win over Thunder, Alabama.
Bryson Williams led Lake Marion with two hits and two RBI. Charlie McCutchen threw a complete game giving up two runs on five hits and striking out six batters.
With the win, Lake Marion earned a wild card spot in the eight-team single elimination tournament that began Thursday night.