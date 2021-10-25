Vilified in sports world, Astros begin another World Series

Bregman gets the most prickly about the subject. Altuve often breezes by it while Correa is quick to own what happened.

Charlie Morton, who starts the opener for the Braves against Framber Valdez, was the winning pitcher for Houston in the clinching Game 7 for that lone Astros championship.

"I never questioned how good those guys were and how good they are. So that's my focus," he said.

To Houston manager Dusty Baker, it's in the past. Hired after manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by the team and suspended by MLB, the 72-year-old skipper said his players aren't spurred by the haters.

"That's what I think people are trying to make it, as their main source of motivation, but that doesn't motivate you nearly as much as just driving to win and driving for excellence," he said. "You can only be driven by, 'I'll show you,' or you can only be driven by negative motivation so far."

"I think this team is way past that because they know they can play. So this is what you have to dwell on, me versus the world?" he said. "After a while, like, how long can you have that mantra? So I think that's been gone a while."