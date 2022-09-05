SAT and SUN GAMES: Braves within a game of Mets

ATLANTA -- Max Fried allowed no hits in five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight, 7-1 over the Miami Marlins, in a rain-delayed game on Sunday.

The defending World Series champion Braves have taken five in a row and 20 of 25 to move a season-high 33 games over .500. They are within one game of first place in the NL East after the New York Mets lost their second straight to Washington.

Atlanta is 61-24 since June 1, best in the majors over that span.

“That was a pretty good homestand," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Our starting pitching was real good, our bullpen was real good, and it’s what we need to do. We’re down to under 30 (games left in the regular season). We need to keep rolling."

Fried (13-5) didn’t allow a baserunner, retiring 12 in a row, until Nick Fortes walked to begin the fifth. Fortes was erased as a double play ended the inning before a rain delay of 1 hour, 51 minutes.

Miami, which managed three hits, has dropped a season-high seven in row and has been held to two runs or fewer in eight straight.

Ozuna hit his 21st homer, an opposite-field solo shot to right-center, to make it 2-0 in the fourth.

The Braves tacked on two runs in the sixth when Matt Olson walked, advanced to third on a single by Travis d’Arnaud and a fielding error by right fielder Brian Anderson and scored on Michael Harris II’s single. D’Arnaud scored on a wild pitch by Jeff Brigham.

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2019, Fried has 51 wins, second-most in the majors to the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole (53). Fried improved to 3-2 with a 1.66 ERA over his last six starts. His career ERA against Miami is 4.94, but the Braves are 9-3 in his starts.

The Braves are 37-17 against Miami at Truist Park and 90-49 overall against the Marlins since 2015.

The Braves open a two-game series Tuesday at Oakland.

Braves 2, Marlins 1

ATLANTA — Robbie Grossman drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk against Steven Okert in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Kenley Jansen and giving the Atlanta Braves a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

Matt Olson singled to begin the ninth to break an 0-for-22 skid and advanced to third on Michael Harris II's double. After Okert (5-2) intentionally walked Vaughn Grissom to load the bases and pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud lined out against a five-man infield, Grossman took drew the walk to win it.

The Marlins took their 30th one-run loss of the year, most in the majors.

Jansen, who leads the majors with 31 saves but has struggled in giving up five total earned runs in his last four appearances, began the top of the ninth by giving up a leadoff bloop single to Nick Fortes and a clean single to Brian Anderson before JJ Bleday walked with no out.

After Jerar Encarnacion hit sacrifice fly to tie it the score at 1, home plate umpire Mark Ripperger was injured on a foul ball and a 10-minute delay ensued. Jansen was replaced by Tyler Matzek (4-2) with a 2-2 count on Miguel Rojas and runners on first and second with two outs. Matzek retired Rojas on one pitch.

Jansen, who blew his sixth save opportunity, agreed with manager Brian Snitker's decision to take him out.

"Yeah, I've never been in that situation before, being down for so long, especially throwing a very stressful inning," Jansen said. "I'm going to respect the manager's decision always."

As for his recent struggles, Jansen blames his delivery for being out of whack.