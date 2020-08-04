Riley's 3-run homer helps Fried, Braves beat Blue Jays 10-1

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: INF Travis Shaw was activated after being placed on family medical leave on July 27. Manager Charlie Montoyo said he would see how Shaw feels Wednesday “and we'll go from there.” ... OF Randal Grichuk returned from a sore back. He said he tweaked his back while “kind of demonstrating some swings” during the team's opening series at Tampa Bay. ... Montoyo said RHP Chase Anderson (oblique) could return as a starter or in a relief role.

Braves: Adams left the game with left hamstring tightness after grounding out in the fourth. ... LHP Will Smith will pitch in a simulated game at the team's alternate site on Thursday. Smith has been cleared after testing positive for the coronavirus at the start of the delayed season. “He feels great,” said manager Brian Snitker. ... Slumping 2B Ozzie Albies (stiffness in his right wrist) was moved down from second to seventh in the batting order. The switch-hitting Albies struck out as a left-hander against left-hander Anthony Kay in the seventh as evidence the wrist soreness is affecting his swing.

UP NEXT

Atlanta's Sean Newcomb will face Toronto's Hyun Jin-Ryu in Wednesday night's matchup of left-handers looking for their first win of the season. The Braves need Newcomb to emerge as a reliable starter for a rotation that has lost Soroka and Mike Foltynewicz, who was designated for assignment and now is working at the team's alternate training site.

