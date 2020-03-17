PRO SPORTS UPDATE: MLB, UFC, PGA, Kentucky Derby and French Open postponed

"Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved," Waugh said in a statement.

Waugh said the PGA of America hoped to reschedule the tournament sometime in the summer "when it is once again safe and responsible to do so."

The Masters, the first major of the season scheduled for April 9-12, was postponed indefinitely last week and is also looking at possible dates later in the year.

Kentucky Derby now set for September

Change does not come easily to the Kentucky Derby.

The country's longest continuously held sports event thrives on this tradition, especially its date on the calendar.

That changed Tuesday.

Churchill Downs postponed the Derby until September, the latest rite of spring in sports to be struck by the new coronavirus along with the Masters, March Madness and baseball season. Instead of May 2, the race will be run Sept. 5, kicking off Labor Day weekend.