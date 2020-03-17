PRO SPORTS UPDATE: MLB, UFC, PGA, Kentucky Derby and French Open postponed

MLB opening day could be Mid-May
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest Monday because of the new coronavirus after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following a conference call with executives of the 30 teams.
UFC postpones next 3 events amid pandemic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The UFC has postponed its next three scheduled events through April 11, finally giving up on President Dana White's plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The UFC will not hold its show scheduled for Saturday, which was initially slated to be held in a full arena in London. The UFC also won't hold shows scheduled for March 28 and April 11.
PGA Championship postponed
The PGA Championship became the second major championship to announce it is postponing its tournament as the PGA Tour on Tuesday announced that four more tournaments through May 10 have been canceled.
The PGA Championship, scheduled for May 14 to 17 at Harding Park in San Francisco, will look for a later date, according to PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.
"Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved," Waugh said in a statement.
Waugh said the PGA of America hoped to reschedule the tournament sometime in the summer "when it is once again safe and responsible to do so."
The Masters, the first major of the season scheduled for April 9-12, was postponed indefinitely last week and is also looking at possible dates later in the year.
Kentucky Derby now set for September
Change does not come easily to the Kentucky Derby.
The country's longest continuously held sports event thrives on this tradition, especially its date on the calendar.
That changed Tuesday.
Churchill Downs postponed the Derby until September, the latest rite of spring in sports to be struck by the new coronavirus along with the Masters, March Madness and baseball season. Instead of May 2, the race will be run Sept. 5, kicking off Labor Day weekend.
"It's good that they didn't cancel it," said Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who has several top contenders that could earn him a record-tying sixth Derby victory.
Still to be decided are the dates of the next two legs of horse racing's showcase series — the Preakness and Belmont.
Virus forces French Open to September
The French Open was postponed for about four months because of the coronavirus pandemic, shifting from May to September and juggling the tennis calendar.
The French tennis federation said Tuesday it will hold its 15-day clay-court event at Roland Garros in Paris from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, instead of May 24 to June 7, "to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in organizing the tournament."
The French Open's new dates place it right after the hard-court U.S. Open is currently scheduled to be held in New York, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. The next major tennis championship on the calendar is Wimbledon, which is to start in late June in England.