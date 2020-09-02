Ozuna hits 3 HRs in Braves' 10-3 rout of Red Sox

“It’s tough — you play hard, you play close and all of a sudden you have a blowout,” Roenicke said.

Devers tied the game at 2-2 with a two-out single in the third after Verdugo’s RBI single two batters prior.

RESET BUTTON

Earlier Tuesday, the Red Sox’s official Twitter account posted a picture of a finger pressing a “reset” button on a keyboard with the caption “iykyk” — short for “if you know you know.”

It was a nod to the team resetting its competitive balance tax for the 2021 season. After receiving backlash from fans, the team deleted the tweet and later posted, “You ever miss with a tweet? Same.”

Boston had the majors’ sixth-highest projected payroll entering 2020 at $177,136,540.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LF Ronald Acuña Jr. (hamstring tightness) went through extensive running drills before the game but was held out of the lineup. Acuña is day-to-day and could return Wednesday. “He felt something yesterday. That was kind of what led to the caution today,” Snitker said. … 2B Ozzie Albies (right wrist inflammation) is on track to begin taking batting practice by the end of the week.