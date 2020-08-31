Max Fried improves to 6-0, Braves beat Red Sox 6-3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOSTON — Austin Riley had a tie-breaking, bases-loaded triple to help Max Fried improve to 6-0 as the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the rebuilding Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Monday night.

Adam Duvall belted a homer over the Green Monster and Nick Markakis had three hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta, which entered the three-game set winless (0-12-3) in its last 15 series against the Red Sox.

After trading five players off its MLB roster in the last two weeks, Boston, buried in last in the AL East, lost for the 23rd time in 35 games in this pandemic-shortened season.

Alex Verdugo had three doubles for the Red Sox.

Fried gave up two runs for just the second time in eight starts this season, breaking his string of six straight allowing one or none. In five innings, he gave up five hits, fanned five and walked two.

Mark Melancon got the final three outs for his seventh save in eight chances.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the fifth, the Braves loaded the bases against starter Colten Brewer (0-3) before Riley’s triple off the top of a low wall down the right-field line.

Duvall’s homer left Fenway Park and tied it in the fourth after Fried balked home a run.