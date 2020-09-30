Finally! Freeman, Braves top Reds 1-0 in 13th to open series

ATLANTA (AP) — The scoreless innings kept piling up, along with the strikeouts. The shadows began to creep across the infield, and when the lights came on in a mostly empty stadium for a postseason game that began a little past noon, it seemed like this might go on forever.

Finally, Freddie Freeman had seen enough.

The MVP candidate who warded off a frightening bout with the coronavirus at the beginning of this most unusual season fittingly delivered the winning hit in the 13th inning, ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series Wednesday.

“That was a very stressful 4 1/2 hours,” Freeman said with a chuckle.

The East champion Braves won a postseason opener for the first time since Game 1 of the 2001 NL Division Series. They'll try to wrap up the best-of-three series Thursday, with a noon game, and snap a record-tying streak of 10 straight playoff round losses.

“We’re one away from winning it,” said Atlanta starter Max Fried, who went seven scoreless innings and was just 7 years old the last time the Braves won a playoff series. “I’m feeling really good going into tomorrow.”