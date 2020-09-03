Duvall follows Ozuna with 3 HRs; Braves sweep Red Sox

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke was asked before the game how he handles all the losing this season.

“I think the easy way to do this, is to focus to try and get people better,” he said. “As long as I’m able to focus on that, the wins and losses don’t get to me too much.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was out of the lineup for the third straight game after tightness in his right hamstring forced him out of Sunday’s victory. “He’s good. He had a good workout (Tuesday),” manager Brian Snitker said. “With the off day tomorrow, we just decided to get him the whole series.” … Snitker said 2B Ozzie Albies (right wrist inflammation) could hit some live pitching at the club’s alternate training site “in a couple of days.”

Red Sox: DH/OF Martinez returned to the lineup and played left field. He missed the last two games after getting hit on the left hand by a fastball. … Roenicke said RHP Nathan Eovaldi (calf tightness) played catch and will throw a bullpen Thursday, but probably not start Saturday when he’s eligible to come off the IL. “Maybe push him back a day or so,” Roenicke said. … Placed LHP Kyle Hart on the 10-day injured list with a left hip impingement.