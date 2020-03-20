Doubleheaders could be on MLB docket when play resumes

"There's no need to throw bullpens. We're a ways away from that," Black said.

Hit in a cage — if one's available. Work out at their gym at home. Or play catch — with social distancing in mind.

"They get together and go to a local park, they go to a high school, they go somewhere where there's a stretch of grass and they play catch," Black said. "They're not going to play closer than six feet together, right? You can play catch.

“Guys are on the down low. They're probably not doing much baseball activity right now. There's a sense this is going to be much longer than first anticipated by baseball.”

Seattle shuttered its facility in Peoria, Arizona. The Mariners had initially planned to keep the facility open and work with players in small, staggered groups of 10, but general manager Jerry Dipoto said most of the 40-man roster had gone home.

“As we got to the point yesterday where we pulled the plug there were about 10 or 12 guys that were actually coming down and taking advantage of the workout time,” Dipoto said. “And frankly, we were concerned with the idea of group gatherings of any sort, particularly after we got the news yesterday there was a positive test of a baseball staffer down here in Arizona with another club.”