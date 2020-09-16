Braves top Orioles, pad NL East lead

José Iglesias had two hits and a ninth-inning RBI for the Orioles, who have lost six of seven.

Manager Brandon Hyde was ejected in the fourth after he emerged from the dugout to argue the ruling that Ronald Acuña Jr. did not swing on a 3-1 pitch.

HAMELS TIME

The wait is over for left-hander Cole Hamels, who is poised to come off the 45-day injured list Wednesday night and pitch for the first time as a member of the Braves.

After signing a one-year contract with Átlanta in December, Hamels arrived at spring training with a sore shoulder. Then, he developed triceps tendinitis during summer camp.

The rehab, at long last, is done.

“Now it’s just a matter of being around these guys. That’s the thing you miss the most,” Hamels said. “I was able to watch them play, but you’re not able to celebrate with them.”

Hamels, 36, has designs of carrying the Braves into the playoffs and deep into the postseason. Pitching is what he does best, and the four-time All Star hasn't done it competitively since September with the Cubs.