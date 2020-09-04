Braves split doubleheader with Nationals

The Nationals knocked starter Huascar Ynoa out of the game by scoring five runs in the third.

Turner, who began the day leading the majors with his .366 batting average, hit his ninth homer off Smith (2-1) with two outs in the sixth. The Nationals added two runs in the seventh off Patrick Weigel, making his major league debut.

With two outs in the seventh and the bases loaded in a three-run game, utility infielder Charlie Culberson was summoned to make his fourth career pitching appearance and first of the season. Culberson ended the inning on Turner's flyball to right field.

Wander Suero (2-0) had two strikeouts in a perfect fifth inning.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (1-3 4.71 ERA) will face the Braves for the first time this season, and the first time in Atlanta, on Saturday night.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (6-0, 1.60) will try to remain undefeated after allowing only eight runs in his first eight starts.