Braves' rotation takes another hit as Max Fried placed on IL

Hamels, the left-hander signed to add needed experience to the rotation, has not pitched this season after having a sore shoulder in spring training and then developing triceps tendinitis. Hamels threw his first live batting practice after Sunday's game.

Another veteran, Félix Hernández, opted out of the 2020 season after it appeared he might win the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Also, left-hander Sean Newcomb was 0-2 with an 11.20 ERA in four starts.

Anthopoulos acquired journeyman Tommy Milone from Baltimore at the trade deadline but was unable to add more help for the rotation.

Instead, the Braves have plugged in such pitchers as Josh Tomlin and Huascar Ynoa and have managed to remain in first place in the NL East. Their lead over the Philadelphia Phillies shrank to two games after Monday's 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins in 10 innings.

The Braves may rush Hamels into action. He will throw again on Thursday at the team's alternate training site and could be activated when Atlanta plays at Baltimore next week.

“I think it’s just a matter of he knows himself and his body,” Anthopoulos said. “... This whole year hasn’t been a normal year in terms of ramp-up and prep.”