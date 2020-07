Braves remove 'Chop On' sign, change slogan, but no call yet on plans to make fans end the chant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have removed a “Chop On” sign that sat near an entrance to Truist Park and are still considering their stance on the decades-long tradition of fans' participation in a tomahawk chop chant.

The removal of the wooden sign came as the team changed its slogan from “Chop On” to “For The A” for the 2020 season.

A new slogan is customary marketing strategy, as things change like the name of your ballpark, but the team's stance on the chant has been watched closely since last year's NL Division Series.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, said he found the chant insulting. The Braves did not distribute the red foam tomahawks before the decisive Game 5 of the series "out of respect for the concerns" expressed by Helsley. Atlanta proceeded to lose the game and the series to the Cardinals.

The Braves said they would continue to examine the chant after the 2019 season, a process that is ongoing.

Since there will be no fans at Braves' home games for at least the start of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season, the team may feel no urgency to release a new policy on the chant or silencing fan excitement. If they don't come, you can't tell them to stop chanting support.