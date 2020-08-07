Braves-Phillies postponed due to rain, doubleheader Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sunday.

The Phillies now have six doubleheaders on the schedule and already played a seven-inning twinbill against the Yankees on Wednesday.

The Phillies have to make up a week's worth of games because a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins forced them to take a week off after several Miami players had the virus during a weekend series in Philadelphia to open the 60-game season.

