Braves get walk-off HR from Swanson for 7-6 win over Nationals

Two batters later, Thames delivered an even longer drive over the center-field wall to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead.

The Braves responded with two runs in the bottom half against Anibal Sanchez, but Toussaint surrendered another run in the fourth without giving up a hit. The right-hander hit a batter and walked three more, including Kurt Suzuki with the bases loaded.

When Toussaint started the fourth with another walk — his sixth of the game — Braves manager Brian Snitker had seen enough. It was another blow to Atlanta's beleaguered rotation, which lost ace Mike Soroka to a season-ending injury and demoted two other starters, Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb.

Toussaint's spot in the rotation now appears in jeopardy after another shaky start. He gave up four runs in three-plus innings and threw only 34 of 73 pitches for strikes, his ERA climbing to 7.97.

Cabrera went deep off Grant Dayton for his fifth homer of the season in the fifth. Soto, on the day he was announced as NL player of the week, led off the ninth with seventh homer against Will Smith (2-0).

TRAINER'S ROOM