Braves get stellar pitching, Freeman's 2-run HR to sweep slumping Yankees

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Chad Green and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Wednesday night to sweep a doubleheader.
The Yankees have lost five straight.
In the opener, Ian Anderson dazzled in his big league debut, holding the Yankees hitless into the sixth inning and ending Gerrit Cole's 20-game winning streak as the Braves beat the Yankees 5-1.
Masahiro Tanaka was dominant, allowing only three hits in five scoreless innings as he left the second game with a 1-0 lead. Green (2-1) allowed an infield single to Dansby Swanson with two outs in the sixth before giving up Freeman's homer, an opposite-field shot over the 385-foot mark in left field.
Max Fried (5-0) allowed four hits and one run in six strong innings. Mark Melancon pitched the seventh for his fifth save.
The Yankees scored their only run off Fried in the fifth. Miguel Andujar singled to left, moved to third on a double down the third-base line by Erik Kratz and scored on Tyler Wade's flyball to left field.
Fried had the only wins by a Braves starter before Anderson's impressive outing.
Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrated his return to the lineup by leading off the opener with a 473-foot drive against Cole.
Anderson (1-0) gave a depleted Atlanta rotation a huge boost. The 22-year-old right-hander, the third overall pick in the 2016 draft, didn't allow a hit until Luke Voit connected for his team-leading 11th homer with one out in the sixth.
That was the only hit Anderson allowed in six innings. He struck out six and walked two. Shane Greene worked the seventh.
“Early on definitely there were some nerves going but I think it was a good nervousness and excitement to prove myself a little bit,” Anderson said.
Dansby Swanson and Marcell Ozuna also homered off Cole (4-1), who suffered his first loss in the regular season since May 22, 2019, with Houston.
Cole was trying to become the first AL pitcher to win 21 straight regular-season decisions. Cole had been unbeaten in 28 consecutive regular-season starts. His only loss in 15 months had come in the World Series opener last year with Houston against Washington.
The Yankees newcomer gave up five runs on five hits with nine strikeouts in five-plus innings.
Cole was lifted after giving up a double to Freeman and a walk to Ozuna with no outs in the sixth. Nick Markakis hit an RBI-double off Luis Cessa.
Acuña pulled a 97 mph fastball into the left-field seats to open the first. It was Acuña's longest homer and the longest by any Braves batter at Truist Park, which opened in 2017.
Swanson hit a two-run homer after Cole walked Acuña in the third inning. With two outs in the inning, Ozuna crushed his eighth homer 469 feet to left-center.
UP NEXT
Yankees: Following an off day on Thursday, the Yankees begin an eight-game homestand when LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.66) faces the Mets in a doubleheader on Friday.
Braves: Atlanta, also off on Thursday, opens a three-game series at Philadelphia on Friday night when LHP Robbie Erlin makes his third start. He allowed two runs in four innings of a 6-5 win over the Phillies on Saturday.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Yankees: OF Aaron Judge (strained right calf) had one hit as he started the second game in right field after being activated from the injured list on Tuesday.
VISITING AT HOME
The Yankees were playing the first of three doubleheaders in five days. They play twinbills at Yankee Stadium against the Mets on Friday and Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!