Braves get stellar pitching, Freeman's 2-run HR to sweep slumping Yankees

Anderson (1-0) gave a depleted Atlanta rotation a huge boost. The 22-year-old right-hander, the third overall pick in the 2016 draft, didn't allow a hit until Luke Voit connected for his team-leading 11th homer with one out in the sixth.

That was the only hit Anderson allowed in six innings. He struck out six and walked two. Shane Greene worked the seventh.

“Early on definitely there were some nerves going but I think it was a good nervousness and excitement to prove myself a little bit,” Anderson said.

Dansby Swanson and Marcell Ozuna also homered off Cole (4-1), who suffered his first loss in the regular season since May 22, 2019, with Houston.

Cole was trying to become the first AL pitcher to win 21 straight regular-season decisions. Cole had been unbeaten in 28 consecutive regular-season starts. His only loss in 15 months had come in the World Series opener last year with Houston against Washington.

The Yankees newcomer gave up five runs on five hits with nine strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Cole was lifted after giving up a double to Freeman and a walk to Ozuna with no outs in the sixth. Nick Markakis hit an RBI-double off Luis Cessa.