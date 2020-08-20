Braves fall to Nationals, then get rained out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves were poised to snatch back the lead.

Victor Robles had other ideas.

Leaping above the wall to deny a homer, Robles made sure the Washington Nationals bounced back from a stunning loss to beat Atlanta 8-5 on Tuesday night.

“Awesome catch,” manager Dave Martinez said. “That was a game-saver right there, it really was. He went back, found the wall and did everything right.”

With every starter contributing to a 17-hit attack and Eric Thames driving in three runs, the Nationals overcame a 5-2 deficit with a four-run fifth inning.

This time, the bullpen made it stand up, one night after closer Daniel Hudson surrendered a three-run lead in the ninth, giving up a pair of homers including Dansby Swanson's two-run, two-out shot.

Freddie Freeman homered for the Braves, and Austin Riley could've had one in the fifth if not for Robles.

With two outs and a runner aboard, Riley hit a shot that appeared headed over the wall in the deepest part of Truist Park. But Robles drifted back, timed his leap perfectly and stretched above the yellow line to make the catch, preserving a 6-5 lead.