Braves fall to Nationals, then get rained out

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves were poised to snatch back the lead.
Victor Robles had other ideas.
Leaping above the wall to deny a homer, Robles made sure the Washington Nationals bounced back from a stunning loss to beat Atlanta 8-5 on Tuesday night.
“Awesome catch,” manager Dave Martinez said. “That was a game-saver right there, it really was. He went back, found the wall and did everything right.”
With every starter contributing to a 17-hit attack and Eric Thames driving in three runs, the Nationals overcame a 5-2 deficit with a four-run fifth inning.
This time, the bullpen made it stand up, one night after closer Daniel Hudson surrendered a three-run lead in the ninth, giving up a pair of homers including Dansby Swanson's two-run, two-out shot.
Freddie Freeman homered for the Braves, and Austin Riley could've had one in the fifth if not for Robles.
With two outs and a runner aboard, Riley hit a shot that appeared headed over the wall in the deepest part of Truist Park. But Robles drifted back, timed his leap perfectly and stretched above the yellow line to make the catch, preserving a 6-5 lead.
Josh Tomlin, coming out of the bullpen to make his first start of the season for Atlanta, gave the Braves four decent innings before handing off to a 5-2 lead to Tyler Matzek.
But the Nationals torched Matzek (2-2), who surrendered six hits and four runs — and committed a throwing error — while recording only a single out.
Wednesday game rained out
ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain.
The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sept. 4. The Nationals return to Atlanta for what had been scheduled as a three-game series from Sept. 4-6.
The postponement spoiled the planned major league debut of Braves outfielder Cristian Pache, who was scheduled to start in left field and hit ninth.
Pache was recalled from the Braves' alternate training site on Tuesday when outfielder Nick Markakis went on the 10-day injured list after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.
Pache has primarily played center field in the minor leagues, but manager Brian Snitker said he planned to have the rookie play in the expansive left field at Truist Park “and let him run around.” Ender Inciarte was in the lineup in center field.
The Braves and Nationals split the first two games of the series.
The NL East rivals are scheduled to play each other 10 times in this pandemic-shortened season, including a four-game series at Washington from Sept. 10-13.
Braves: Following an off day on Thursday, LHP Max Fried (3-0, 1.24) will try for his fourth straight win when Atlanta opens a series against Philadelphia on Friday night. Fried threw five scoreless innings in an 8-0 win over the Phillies on Aug. 9.
