Braves clinch 3rd straight NL East title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA — After clinching their third straight NL East title, the Atlanta Braves set their sights on ending a much longer streak.

After losses in 10 straight postseason appearances, the Braves are desperate to end the drought.

“If you ask me, it’s World Series or nothing,” said Ronald Acuña Jr. said through a translator after Atlanta clinched the division title by beating the Miami Marlins 11-1 on Tuesday night.

Bryse Wilson pitched five scoreless innings, and Marcell Ozuna drove in five runs with four hits that included two home runs.

Atlanta hit five homers, including drives by Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman off Nick Vincent in a five-run seventh. Freeman drove in two runs with three hits.

“I think when it’s all said and done, this is the most satisfying with all we had to go through this season to get to this point,” said Freeman, who missed the start of the delayed season with a high fever and other symptoms after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Freeman rebounded to become an MVP candidate. He pushed his batting average to .347.